Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 517 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.3% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

