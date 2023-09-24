Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 171.9% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 43,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after buying an additional 11,705 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,488,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $188.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.19. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

