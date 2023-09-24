Critical Analysis: Cancer Genetics (CGIX) vs. Its Peers

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Free Report) is one of 49 public companies in the “Medical Laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cancer Genetics to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Cancer Genetics has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cancer Genetics’ rivals have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cancer Genetics alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cancer Genetics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cancer Genetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cancer Genetics Competitors 264 1111 1950 32 2.52

Insider and Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Medical Laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 42.66%. Given Cancer Genetics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cancer Genetics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

8.9% of Cancer Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Medical Laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Cancer Genetics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Medical Laboratories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cancer Genetics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cancer Genetics $6.33 million N/A -0.07 Cancer Genetics Competitors $977.95 million -$113.27 million -1.81

Cancer Genetics’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cancer Genetics. Cancer Genetics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cancer Genetics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cancer Genetics N/A N/A N/A Cancer Genetics Competitors -1,388.95% -355.85% -40.18%

Summary

Cancer Genetics beats its rivals on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Cancer Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Vyant Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug discovery for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The firm’s central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. Its programs are focused on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome, CDKL5 Deficiency Disorders, and familial Parkinson’s Disease. The company was founded on April 8, 1999 and is headquartered in Cherry Hill, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.