CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 87.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,010,000 after buying an additional 1,304,959 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,091,000 after buying an additional 891,100 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $162.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.51, a P/E/G ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $181.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.78.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,653,162.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 338,583 shares of company stock valued at $52,502,692. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

