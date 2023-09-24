Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a market cap of $32.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $2.91.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $133,000. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

