Dash Acquisitions Inc. Has $10.40 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 4.1% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 131.6% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.35.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $4.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,352. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.87. The stock has a market cap of $210.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

