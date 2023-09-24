Dash Acquisitions Inc. Takes Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,000. AON makes up about 1.4% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in AON by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 0.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,033,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,592,000 after buying an additional 37,097 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.55.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $336.02. 705,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,361. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.49. The company has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Aon plc has a one year low of $266.35 and a one year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

