Dash Acquisitions Inc. Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,139 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,801 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,488 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,218,000 after purchasing an additional 300,160 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,985,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,479,000 after purchasing an additional 706,688 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,018,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,567,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,869,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,792,127. The company has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 2.05. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $71.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

