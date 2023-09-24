Dash Acquisitions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,680 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 0.8% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. OTR Global downgraded NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.48.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.85. 9,292,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,123,567. The company has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

