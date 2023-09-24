DataHighway Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $10.59 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 24th. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001229 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. DataHighway has a total market cap of $10.59 million and approximately $20,595.45 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.32799383 USD and is down -7.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $17,314.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

