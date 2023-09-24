Decred (DCR) Reaches Market Cap of $205.43 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $205.43 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $13.24 or 0.00049779 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Decred has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00150434 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00024647 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00026505 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003707 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,513,511 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

