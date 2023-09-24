Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DK. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Delek US from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delek US in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Delek US from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Delek US Stock Performance

DK stock opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. Delek US has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.05%.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In related news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $72,009.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $329,107.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Delek US by 1,150.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

