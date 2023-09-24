Dero (DERO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13,819.45

Dero (DERO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $35.60 million and approximately $13,819.45 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $2.56 or 0.00009624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,588.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00243341 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.12 or 0.00782725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013913 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.99 or 0.00537775 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00057407 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00117598 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,911,263 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

