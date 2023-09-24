Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Boothe Investment Group Inc.

Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,714 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for 3.5% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.22.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $46.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,360,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,645,954. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

