Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 143,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $784,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $282,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 324,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 55,881 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $22.83 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.