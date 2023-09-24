Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Sold by Gibson Capital LLC

Gibson Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,147,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after purchasing an additional 62,105 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 165,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DISV stock remained flat at $24.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 238,868 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.