Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,646 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 568.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 87,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 74,821 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 344,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 75,283 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6,368.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 552,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 544,435 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.09. 332,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,007. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.94.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.