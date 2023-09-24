Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $116.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $132.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DG. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.22.

Shares of DG stock opened at $108.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.30. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $107.72 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

