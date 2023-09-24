Donaldson Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,619 shares during the period. Allstate makes up approximately 2.0% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Allstate worth $42,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 48.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ALL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.09. 1,741,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,649. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

