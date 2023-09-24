Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,525 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,949,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,340. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

