Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.3 %

IBM stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,562,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.95 and a 200 day moving average of $134.30. The company has a market cap of $133.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.01, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

