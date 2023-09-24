Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $379.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,699,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,376. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $425.36 and a 200-day moving average of $386.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.12.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

