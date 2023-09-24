Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $12.36 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $12,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 447.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.41. 398,431 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

