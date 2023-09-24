Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.5% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $54,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. United Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,796,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,709,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.36 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The company has a market capitalization of $137.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

