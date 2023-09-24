Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,852 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 2.3% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $49,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,457,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,883 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,714,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,425,000 after purchasing an additional 453,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.44. 810,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $134.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

