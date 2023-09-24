Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,606 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Aflac comprises 2.0% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Aflac worth $44,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $76.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.42. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $78.43. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.82.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

