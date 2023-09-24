Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,423 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Adobe by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.52.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $512.90. 2,702,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,576. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $570.24. The stock has a market cap of $233.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $532.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

