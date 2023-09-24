Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,257 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.6% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $56,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,698,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after acquiring an additional 535,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $558.59. 1,527,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.96.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

