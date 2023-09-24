Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 3.2% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $70,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 131.6% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN traded up $4.09 on Friday, hitting $316.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,352. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.87. The stock has a market cap of $210.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.35.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

