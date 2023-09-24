Donaldson Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $93.68. 5,119,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,287,441. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.13.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.76.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

