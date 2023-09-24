Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 196,257 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196,257 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 46.2% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth about $501,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

RY stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.14. 706,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,329. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $104.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.51.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $1.019 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 52.92%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

