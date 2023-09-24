DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND) is Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF accounts for approximately 15.7% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc. owned about 20.93% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $29,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $690,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000.

DBND traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.60. The stock had a trading volume of 44,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,275. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average of $45.95. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $47.32.

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

