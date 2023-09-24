Draganfly’s (DPRO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Draganfly’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Separately, Aegis restated a buy rating on shares of Draganfly in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Draganfly alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DPRO

Draganfly Stock Performance

Shares of DPRO stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.27. Draganfly has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.52.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 million. Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 210.20% and a negative net margin of 534.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Draganfly will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Draganfly

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Draganfly by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Draganfly by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Draganfly by 2,128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70,245 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Draganfly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Draganfly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Draganfly

(Get Free Report)

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.