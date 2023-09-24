DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.90

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.90 and traded as low as $10.83. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 2,708 shares.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTF. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 172,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,678,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

