Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 2,892 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,173 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.3% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.35. 4,405,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,239,190. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $436.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,827,065 shares of company stock worth $746,491,655. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.17.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

