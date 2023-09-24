Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after buying an additional 8,783,166 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,247,981,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after buying an additional 6,905,332 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.67. The company had a trading volume of 23,171,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,203,894. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $199.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.82 and a 200 day moving average of $182.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

