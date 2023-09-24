Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.05% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.90. 3,907,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,270,046. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.46. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

