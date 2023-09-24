Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSTL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,952,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,937,000 after purchasing an additional 100,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,137,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 857,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 731,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 130,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 471,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSTL shares. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Postal Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,931.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,460.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,041 shares of company stock valued at $413,550. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PSTL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. 98,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,810. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $282.08 million, a P/E ratio of 105.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69.

Postal Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 730.83%.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,750 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

