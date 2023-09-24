Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $47.19 Million Stock Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,693,170 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,133 shares during the period. Heartland Financial USA comprises approximately 6.1% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned 3.98% of Heartland Financial USA worth $47,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 84.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 30,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 41.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,913,000 after purchasing an additional 102,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 61.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HTLF. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of HTLF stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $29.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.01). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.