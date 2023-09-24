Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.0% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.89.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.1 %

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,206,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.51 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

