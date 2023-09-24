Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.24% of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,374,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 331,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,966,000 after acquiring an additional 199,702 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $20,857,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $16,596,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $11,978,000.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:CLTL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,011. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $104.81 and a 1 year high of $105.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.53 and a 200-day moving average of $105.53.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

