Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 66,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.32. 2,173,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 219.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $30,020.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $30,020.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,518.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

