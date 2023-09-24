Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,190 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Starbucks by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $436,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 0.6 %

SBUX stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,119,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,441. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $82.43 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.60 and its 200-day moving average is $101.13.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.