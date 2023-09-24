Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 6.8% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $52,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.69. 2,624,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,325. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.41. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

