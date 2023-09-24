Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.7 %

GS stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $327.89. 1,669,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.19. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.75 and a 12-month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,159,686 shares of company stock worth $18,390,027. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $347.00 price objective (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.93.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

