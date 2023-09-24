Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,377 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.86. 739,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,077. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

