Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,110 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.12. 33,967,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,236,548. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $108.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

