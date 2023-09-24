Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 38,497 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,497 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 47.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 6.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Black Hills by 1.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Black Hills by 6.4% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 73,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BKH. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Black Hills Stock Performance

BKH stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.67. 270,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,067. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.54. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $53.26 and a 12 month high of $74.32.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $411.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

