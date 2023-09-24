Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 0.8 %

NKE stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,292,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,123,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.