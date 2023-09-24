Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,765,000 after acquiring an additional 243,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,961,000 after acquiring an additional 318,102 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,511,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,786,000 after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.17.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $93.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

